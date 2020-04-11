Coronavirus Death Toll in Kerala Reaches Three After 71-Year-Old Dies of COVID-19

Healthcare workers in Kerala (Photo Credits: IANS)

Thiruvananthapuram, April 11: A 71-year-old Mahe resident died at a hospital in Kannur due to coronavirus. He was a chronic kidney patient and was suffering from hypertension. Mahe lies between Kannur and Kozhikode districts and is part of the Union Territory of Puducherry. According to the authorities, Mahrooq along with his son first approached a health centre at Tellicherry on March 26 with fever and he was admitted on March. Coronavirus Tracker Live News Updates.

The next day following breathing difficulties he was shifted to a private hospital at Kannur. On April 7, he was moved to the state-run Pariyaram Medical College hospital, after he turned coronavirus positive. Since then he was on ventilator support. Kannur district medical officer Narayanan Naik said he has no travel history but had wide contacts and was coronavirus positive. Coronavirus Cases in India Jump to 7447 With Highest Single-Day Surge in Deaths, 40 COVID-19 Patients Die in 24 Hours.

"We do not know from where he got it. Arrangements have also been made for the last rites," said Naik. Local Mahe legislator Ramachandran said the family members of the deceased have been tested and are negative. A few more results are awaited. "The relief is that 11 close relatives who had contact with the deceased have all turned negative. Some others are now in-home quarantine," said Ramachandran.