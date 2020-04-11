Coronavirus Cases in India Jump to 7447 With Highest Single-Day Surge in Deaths, 40 COVID-19 Patients Die in 24 Hours

A medical team outside isolation ward for coronavirus patients (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 11: The number of coronavirus cases in India has jumped to 7447 with the highest single-day increase in infections and deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday morning. According to the latest data from the ministry, coronavirus cases hit a new one-day peak, with 1035 people getting infected in the past 24 hours. The death toll mounted to 239 with 40 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Coronavirus Tracker Live News Updates.

Out of 7447 coronavirus cases, 6565 are still active. While 642 patients have recovered, one had migrated. Maharashtra with 1574 coronavirus cases continues to be the worst affected state followed by Tamil Nadu with 911 cases and Delhi with 901 cases. Maharashtra also recorded the maximum number of deaths due to coronavirus with 110 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh where 33 people lost their lives. Coronavirus Global Death Toll Touches 1 Lakh in 101 Days, Nearly 70% Fatalities Reported in Europe.

While the number of cases and the death toll is rising, the government has maintained that there is no community transmission in India yet and the rate of the infection of COVID-19 is low. "At least 16002 samples were tested on Thursday, of which only 320 people tested positive for COVID-19. Only 2 percent of cases tested positive. Based on the samples collected, we can say that the infection rate is not high although it is dynamic," Joint Secretary of the Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said.

Agarwal, however, suggested that people need to be alert. "Today, the challenge is not local or community transmission but the challenge is whether we are following all the precautionary and containment measures. There is no community transmission in the country yet, but we need to remain aware and alert," said Agarwal.

According to the ministry, the capacity of testing is being upscaled through 146 government labs and 67 private labs with more than 16000 collection centres. It said rapid diagnostic kits have been sanctioned and guidelines for usage have been issued and orders have already been