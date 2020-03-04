Coronavirus in India: Paytm Employee, Who Returned From Italy, Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Gurgaon, Says Company Statement

Coronavirus | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Gurgaon, March 4: A Paytm employee in Gurgaon has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said the employee had recently returned from a vacation in Italy, one of the worst-hit countries from coronavirus. Coronavirus in India: 36 People Who Came in Contact With Telangana Techie Show Symptoms of COVID-19.

Paytm has advised all its employees to work from home for the next couple of days while the Gurgaon unit gets sanitised, according to the statement.