Coronavirus in India: 36 People Who Came in Contact With Telangana Techie Show Symptoms of COVID-19

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Hyderabad, March 3: Out of the 88 people who came in contact with the 24-year-old Telangana techie confirmed with COVID-19 after returning from Dubai, atleast 36 people are showing symptoms of having the virus. According to a Times of India report, 45 people were rushed to the state-run Gandhi Hospital, and the rest have been kept in isolation. The results of the 36 symptomatic patients are expected to come on Wednesday.

Delhi Authorities Trying to Identify People in Close Contact With Person Confirmed With COVID-19

The situation is equally critical in Delhi after a passenger from Delhi who had a travelled to Italy was confirmed of having the deadly coronavirus. According to a Hindustan Times report, the authorities struggled to identify people who came in contact with the 45-year-old man diagnosed with the infection. It is being said that 46 people have been kept under surveillance in the national capital to prevent the spread of the disease that has claimed more than 3,000 lives across the world. Coronavirus in India: Delhi Authorities Trying to Identify People Who Came in Close Contact With Person Confirmed With COVID-19 After Returning From Italy.