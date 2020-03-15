Coronavirus in Karnataka: One More Detected With COVID-19 in Tests Conducted After Death of Kalaburagi Patient

Karnataka Health Minister BS Sriramulu (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bengaluru, March 15: The toll of infected coronavirus cases in Karnataka jumped to 7 on Sunday as one more person was tested positive for COVID-19. The latest nCoV victim in the state was reported in the district of Kalaburagi, where one person has died due to coronavirus. In the tests conducted following the demise of a 76-year-old man, another person was found to have contracted the virus. Coronavirus in India: Trainee IFS Officer in Uttarakhand Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Karnataka Health Minister BS Sriramulu, while speaking to reporters on Sunday, confirmed the detection of another COVID-19 positive case in the state. The blood samples of four suspects were sent for testing after the death of an infected patient in Kalaburagi, he said, adding that three of them tested negative while the samples of one was found to be positive.

"After one death in Kalaburagi due to coronavirus, we had sent samples of 4 persons for test, of which 3 have been found negative and 1 has been tested positive," Sriramulu was reported as saying. The infected patient would remain in isolation ward throughout his treatment and would subsequently go under 14-28 days of quarantine.

A total of 109 cases of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in India, with two fatalities so far. The maximum number of infected cases are in Maharashtra (32), followed by Kerala (22) and Haryana (14). The central government is working in close coordination with the states to contain the spread of COVID-19. Several state governments, including Karnataka, have ordered malls, cinemas, schools, colleges, gyms and swimming pools to remain closed till March 31.