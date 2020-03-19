Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: HCL Employee in Noida Contracts COVID-19, Total Number Rises to Five in District

Coronavirus in India | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Lucknow, March 19: An employee of HCL Technologies who lives in Noida has contracted coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to five in the district. The employee travelled to London and has been in self-isolation since his return. "Our office is following all government and health advisory protocols," HCL Technologies said in a statement on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a 31-year-old man who returned from Indonesia tested positive for coronavirus. "The sample of this person, who lives in Sector 41 of Noida, was taken four days ago and he has tested positive for coronavirus.

He has been admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida for treatment," Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargava said in a statement.

On Tuesday, two persons, residents of Noida’s Sector 78 and Sector 100, who recently returned from France, had tested positive for coronavirus, according to officials. They said a resident of Delhi had earlier tested positive for coronavirus in Noida. Using its powers under the CrPC Section 144, the Noida police on Wednesday prohibited mass gatherings in the district.