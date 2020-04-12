Maharashtra Lockdown: State to be Divided Into Red, Orange, Green Zones Based on COVID-19 Count; Mumbai, Thane, Pune to Fall in Red Zone; Check Full List

Coronavirus lockdown | File Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, April 12: The Maharashtra government will divide the state into three zones - red, orange and green - based on the number of coronavirus cases, reports said. Regions falling in these three zones will have a different set of restrictions and relaxation during the lockdown which has been extended till April 30. Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur where the number of coronavirus cases is higher than other regions will be declared as red zones. Coronavirus Tracker Live News Updates on April 12.

All regions reporting 15 or more coronavirus cases will be declared as red zones, media reports said. Regions that have less than 15 COVID-19 patients will fall in the orange category. If a region reports no coronavirus case, it will be declared as a green zone. While the lockdown will be more stringent in red zones, people living in orange and green zones are expected to receive some relief from restrictions. It remains to be seen what relaxations will be granted. Coronavirus Cases Cross 8000-Mark in India, Death Toll Climbs to 273 With 34 Fatalities in Past 24 Hours.

According to reports, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Nagpur, Raigarh, Sangli and Aurangabad districts will be declared as red zones. Districts such as Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Kolhapur, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Usmanabad, Beed, Jalna, Hingoli, Latur, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmahal, Buldana, Vashim and Gondiya will fall in the orange zone.

Dhule, Nandurbar, Solapur, Parbhani, Nanded, Wardha, Chandrapur, Bhandara and Gadchiroli would be declared as green zones. The state government is expected to issue protocols for restrictions and movement during the lockdown in regions falling in these categories. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state during the coronavirus outbreak. It has reported 1761 coronavirus cases so far, including 127 death - highest in the country.