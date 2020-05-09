Coronavirus: Mild, Pre-Symptomatic, Moderate COVID-19 Patients to be Discharged Without Test, Says Revised Guidelines by Health Ministry

Coronavirus in India | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 9: India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday revised discharge policy for patients infected with coronavirus (COVID-19). Under the revised discharge policy, patients who had developed a severe illness or have compromised immunity will have to test negative before they are allowed to leave the hospital or a care centre. In very mild, mild, pre-symptomatic and moderate cases, patients can be discharged without testing, said the revised guidelines. Coronavirus Live Tracker For India.

"For mild, very mild and pre-symptomatic cases admitted to a COVID Care Facility will undergo regular temperature and pulse monitoring. Patient can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and if they have no fever for 3 days. There will be no need for testing prior to discharge. At the time of discharge, patient will be advised to follow the home isolation for 7 more days," read the revised discharge policy. India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Improves to 29.36%, No Positive Cases in 216 Districts: Health Ministry.

"After discharge from the facility, if they again develop symptoms of fever, cough or breathing difficulty, he will contact the COVID Care Centre or State helpline or 1075. Their health will again be followed up through tele-conference on 14th day," it further stated. Cases clinically classified as moderate cases will undergo monitoring of body temperature and oxygen saturation.

Revised Discharge Policy For Coronavirus Patients:

If fever resolves within three days and patient maintains saturation above 95% for the next 4 days (without oxygen support), such patient will be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset in case there is no fever without anti-fever drugs, no breathlessness and no need for oxygen. There will again be no need for testing prior to discharge and the patient will be advised to follow the home isolation for 7 days, according to the revised guidelines.

Earlier, the Health Ministry had said that a laboratory-confirmed case had to be tested on day 14 once and then again in a span of 24 hours - if both the results are negative then the patient is fit to be discharged.