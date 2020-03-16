Coronavirus Outbreak: 2nd Batch of 53 Evacuees From Iran Reach Jaisalmer Army Quarantine

Coronavirus Outbreak. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Jaisalmer, March 16: A fresh batch of 53 evacuees from Iran have arrived at an Army Wellness Centre in Jaisalmer on Monday, following the COVID-19 outbreak in the Middle East country, where there has been over 700 deaths so far. This is after the first batch of 236 evacuees that arrived at Jaisalmer on Sunday.

As per the procedure, preliminary screening of these persons was undertaken at the airport upon arrival. Thereafter, they were moved to the quarantine facility here in Rajasthan where they will undergo 14 days quarantine under professional medical supervision. Sensex Plummets 2,000 Points, Nifty Nears 9,400 After US Federal Reserve Slashes Key Interest Rate to Zero Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh on Sunday said measures were afoot to take the evacuees in. On Sunday morning, 236 evacuees from Iran reached Jaisalmer in two Air India planes, said Col Sombit Ghosh, PRO (Defence), Rajasthan.

The civil and the army authorities are working in close coordination to ensure a seamless and smooth handling of the situation. Army authorities had been provided adequate PPE (personal protective equipment) kits and other support by the state government, Singh added.

Stating that the situation in Rajasthan is under control, Singh said, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's video-conferencing with the Collectors in morning had strengthened the resolve to meet the coronavirus challenge.

"Covid-19 has been declared a pandemic by the WHO and a large number of Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit countries, like Italy and Iran, are being evacuated," Col. Ghosh said. Coronavirus Twist in Madhya Pradesh Politics: All Congress MLAs, Including Rebels, to Go Through COVID-19 Test, Says Kamal Nath Government.

As a precautionary measure, these evacuees will be kept under 14-day isolation. The army has set up wellness centres at various places for the purpose. The 236 Indians evacuated from Iran on Saturday were being kept in isolation at the Jaisalmer army wellness centre, he added.