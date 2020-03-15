Coronavirus Twist in Madhya Pradesh Politics: All Congress MLAs, Including Rebels, to Go Through COVID-19 Test, Says Kamal Nath Government

Congress MLAs arrive in Bhopal (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bhopal, March 15: All Congress legislators, including those camping in Bengaluru, will be tested for coronavirus, said the Madhya Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath, on Sunday. Congress has issued a whip to all its MLAs for the legislative assembly session in Madhya Pradesh which is scheduled to be held from March 16 to April 13. Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has directed CM Kamal Nath to seek a trust vote tomorrow. Madhya Pradesh Political Turmoil: Will Kamal Nath Government Survive Floor Test? Know The Number Game Between Congress And BJP.

"It was discussed in the state cabinet meeting that our MLAs who have come from Jaipur should be medically tested. Those in Haryana and Bengaluru should also be medically tested," state Minister PC Sharma told a press conference. Independent legislator and Minister Pradeep Jaiswal hinted at the postponement of the floor test. "It is not necessary that the floor test will happen tomorrow. Coronavirus is in focus now," he told news agency ANI.

At least 90 Congress legislators who were lodged in Jaipur for the last few days returned to Bhopal on Sunday amid tight security at the airport. The MLAs, who landed in Jaipur on March 11 amid a political crisis in Madhya Pradesh triggered by Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the Congress, were staying in two luxury resorts in Jaipur. Senior Congress leaders Harish Rawat and party's national secretary Sudhanshu Tripathi are also with them.

Twenty-two Congress MLAs have resigned from the party in support of former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati has accepted the resignations of six of these MLAs. The fate of 16 other Congress MLAs, who have tendered resignation from the assembly, is yet to be decided.