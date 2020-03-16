Coronavirus Outbreak: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Says 'Kin of Deceased Due to COVID-19 to Receive Rs 4 Lakh as Compensation From CM's Relief Fund'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar | (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

Bihar, March 16: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the state Assembly today announced that if a person dies due to coronavirus then the next of the kin of the deceased would be given Rs 4 lakh as compensation from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. According to an ANI tweet, the CM further said that the state government would bear all the expenses, under Mukhyamantri Chikitsa Sahayata Kosh Yojana, of the treatment of the patients who have contracted the deadly disease.

In order to control the spread of COVID-19, Kumar ordered the closure of all schools, colleges and movie theatres till March 31 in an emergency meeting held on Friday to review the state government's preparedness to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Centre Withdraws Decision to Grant Rs 4 Lakh to Compensate COVID-19 Victims.

Check ANI tweet:

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at the state Assembly: If someone dies due to #Coronavirus then the next of the kin of the deceased will be given Rs 4 Lakh as compensation from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. https://t.co/zHNBMmTnR0 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

On Sunday, Bihar government asked its Class III and IV employees to come to their office on alternate days till March 31. This directive will be applicable to all junior grade staff except the Health Department employees.

On Saturday, hours after the Centre announced Rs four lakh compensation to the family of people who lost their lives due to coronavirus, it immediately withdrew the decision. In the earlier notification, the government announced that it would give Rs four lakh under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to the families of people who died due to the deadly virus.