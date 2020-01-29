Coronavirus Outbreak in India: 806 People in Kerala Under Observation For Suspected Virus Infection, Says Health Minister KK Shailaja

Government Fever Hospital. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Thiruvananthapuram, January 29: As many as 806 persons in Kerala have been put under observation for suspected coronavirus, including 10 in hospitals, state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said on Wednesday. In a statement, she said 19 persons were admitted to different state hospitals, of which nine have since been discharged.

"Sixteen samples were sent to the virology laboratory at Pune, of which 10 were confirmed negative. The results of the rest are awaited. Those who have returned from China have to be extremely careful and, if need be, they should get in touch with health authorities for which a general helpline has been set up," she said.

On Tuesday, Shaukat Ali, leading a central team to inspect arrangements in Kerala to deal with the coronavirus threat, had said that 436 people were under observation in the coastal state.