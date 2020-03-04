Coronavirus Outbreak in India: BMC Sets Up Isolation Wards in Four Hospitals in Mumbai, 26 Teams Formed to Monitor Situation

Patients infected with the novel coronavirus are seen at a makeshift hospital in Wuhan (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 4: As 28 cases of Coronavirus has been reported in India till Wednesday, March 4, the municipal body of Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has kept 100 beds ready at four civic hospitals for suspected cases of COVID-19. The BMC has formulated 26 teams to monitor the situation of nCoV-2019. Coronavirus Symptoms: When Should You Visit The Doctor? Expert Reveals the Common, Serious and Alarming Signs That You May Have COVID-19.

The hospitals where isolation wards are set up are KB Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care in Jogeshwari, Bhabha Hospital in Kurla and Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. Coronavirus Scare in Delhi-NCR: Two Noida Schools Shut Fearing Infection After COVID-19 Patient Hosts Birthday Party for Students.

More than 65,000 passengers have been screened for COVID-19 infection at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. All international arrivals are being screened at the airport, using thermal scanners.

Twenty-eight cases of coronavirus have been reported in India in the last three days, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday. The deadly virus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has killed more than 3,000 and infected over 90,000 across the world.