Coronavirus Scare in India: Noida School Shut After Delhi COVID-19 Patient Hosts Party Attended by Some Students, UP Medical Team to Visit School

Delhi school children wearing masks. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Lucknow, March 3: Amid the coronavirus scare in Uttar Pradesh, a school in Noida was shut after the Delhi patient, who was tested positive of COVID-19, hosted a birthday party on Friday. According to a tweet by News 18, the Delhi patient is the parent of a Noida student. Reports inform that a birthday party was thrown by the infected patient which was attended by several children of the Noida school. It is yet to be ascertained as to how many others came in contact with this group.

In the wake of the scare, Uttar Pradesh medical authorities will visit the Noida school and conduct COVID-19 checks there. The patient was present in a kid’s birthday party in Noida and several kids and parents from one school were present at the event. On Monday, two more positive cases of the novel coronavirus -- one in Delhi and another in Telangana -were reported, the Union Health Ministry said. Coronavirus Outbreak Effect: Mobile Phones, Medicine Supply Hit Due to COVID-19 Spread in China, India Looks For Alternatives.

The person from Delhi had travelled to Italy and was being diagnosed at RML hospital. It must be noted that Italy is reeling under swelling cases of the coronavirus infection. The other person with the coronavirus infection has a travel history to Dubai, the ministry added.

Vienna-Delhi Air India Crew Members Quarantined

Air India on Monday asked the crew of its Vienna-Delhi flight on February 25 to be on a self-imposed home quarantine for 14 days. This was done to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus in India. The decision by the national carrier comes after a Delhi resident tested positive for the deadly virus. The patient had travelled on the Air India flight from Vienna to Delhi flight on February 25.

Reports inform that 10 crew members including the Commander and the Co-pilot of the flight have been told to be on a 14 day quarantine at their homes, a senior Air India official said.

COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 2,943 in China

On Tuesday, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in China has risen to 2,943. Authorities informed that the confirmed cases has reached to 80,151. Chinese health authorities reported 125 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 31 deaths on the Chinese mainland. Coronavirus Impact in India: Electronics, Toy sellers & Other Industries Face Heat as Traders Put on Hold Import of Chinese Products.

Passengers From 2 More Countries to Be Screened at Indian Airports

In a bid to prevent the spread of 'COVID 19', the government said passengers arriving from Italy and Iran will now also be screened for novel coronavirus infection at India's airports. Before this decision, in-bound passengers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia have been screened to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus Scare in Karnataka

Fear and panic gripped the southern states of India after a positive coronavirus case was detected in Telangana on Monday. Karnataka State Health Minister B Sriramulu called for an emergency meeting on Tuesday amid the COVID-19 scare.

Earlier this year, three positive cases of coronavirus were reported from Kerala. All he three patients, who had tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) were discharged now from the hospital. The three patients - a female and two males who had tested coronavirus positive were studying in Wuhan.