Coronavirus Symptoms: When Should You Visit The Doctor? Expert Reveals the Common, Serious and Alarming Signs That You May Have COVID-19

Coronavirus is feared to be an epidemic based on the pace the disease has spread from its epicentre, Wuhan, China. It has spread to the US, Australia and even India leaving twenty-eight people infected from the disease. While most of them are said to be travellers, viz. 13 are Italian nationals and also a Bengaluru techie in Telangana, the scare prevails. WHO has been sending out travel advisory from time to time and also a list of dos and don'ts for common people to follow.

Amidst all this, experts have been urging people to keep calm and try to protect themselves from the virus as much as possible. While washing hands continuously has been seen as one of the best ways of prevention, it is also advised that people avoid travelling to different places and crowded areas. But what are the symptoms to watch out for if a person has contracted COVID-19? Dr Vikas Maurya, Director (Additional) & Head of Department, Respiratory Medicine & Interventional Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital is here to the rescue.

Explaining certain points about the novel virus, Dr Maurya says, "A coronavirus is a kind of common respiratory virus that causes an infection in the nose, sinuses, or upper throat. Most coronaviruses are not dangerous. Some types of them are serious, though. As has been seen many people have died when resistant strains of coronavirus have spread across nations, for example in 2003 as a severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), and in 2012, and 2015 as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). And recently now in early January 2020, the WHO identified a new novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China."

He further explains how considering cases that have been reported in Delhi, Telangana, Jaipur and few earlier cases from Kerala as well, it is important to not panic. He also advises observing good personal hygiene and cough antiquates. While it is important to observe a healthy lifestyle and eat healthy food to maintain good immunity to fight with a viral infection, it is equally important to watch out for the major symptoms as well. Here are various signs divided in the category of common, serious and alarming:

Symptoms

"The symptoms of coronaviruses are similar to any other upper respiratory infection and it cannot be differentiated from other cold-causing viruses like flu virus or rhinovirus." Dr Maurya says. The Symptoms appear "as early as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure in the majority of cases. In a few isolated cases, symptoms were seen even after 25 or 27 days as well", Dr further explains.

Common Symptoms

Fever

Runny or stuffy nose

Coughing

Sore throat, headache, malaise

Earache, in case of middle ear infections

Serious Symptoms

Diarrhoea, vomiting

Shortness of breath when it involves the lungs and causes pneumonia.

Decrease urine output due to kidney involvement

Urgent and Alarming Symptoms (Visit Doctor Immediately)

Persistent cough, chest pain

Increasing shortness of breath

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea

Decrease urine output

WHO recently revealed that the global death rate of the new coronavirus has reached 3.4 percent and for the first time the deaths outside China has exceeded those in the country. South Korea has also been struggling with hospitals to accommodate thousands of patients. Death toll in the U.S. has also risen to nine after two earlier deaths in Washington State.