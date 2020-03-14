Coronavirus Outbreak in Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan Government Drops Mid-Day Meals at Children's Homes

File images of anganwadi (Photo Credits: IANS)

Thiruvananthapuram, March 14: As educational institutes are shut to prevent the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, the state government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has planned to drop mid-day meals at homes of children. In Kerala, 3.75 lakh children aged between three and six are enrolled in 33,115 anganwadis across the state. They are provided with the nutrients listed on the mid-day meal scheme. Coronavirus Outbreak in Kerala: Two More Test Positive for COVID-19, Total Cases in State Surge to 19.

"On a day, a child is entitled to 60 grams of rice, 50 grams of wheat, 20 grams of green gram, 5 grams of urad dal and 5 grams of cooking oil. After the closure of anganwadis, we will ensure that children get these materials at their homes," an official was quoted by The Indian Express as saying. "Parents can go to anganwadis to collect the material, or teachers can take the items for the next two weeks to the homes of children," he added. What is Coronavirus? How Many Have Died? How It Spreads and Other Top Questions Answered.

Cooked food, however, won't be provided. As part of the central government-sponsored Integrated Child Development Services, the supply of nutrients to feeding mothers, pregnant women and teenagers will also continue. Earlier this week, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to social media to announce that all schools will be shut down due to the outbreak, but mid-day meals will be supplied to people under concern.

As 22 coronavirus cases have been reported so far in Kerala, the state government has taken several measures to prevent further spread of the deadly virus. Kerala has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country.