Patna, February 7: More than 70 schoolchildren fell ill after consuming the mid-day meal at an Upgraded Middle School in Karu Tola at Sahugarh under Madhepura Sadar block of Bihar on Saturday, triggering panic among teachers, parents and locals. According to initial reports, the children began falling sick one after another shortly after eating the meal. They complained of vomiting, stomach pain, dizziness, restlessness, and nervousness, leading to chaos on the school premises.

The parents of students assembled at the school as soon as they learnt about the incident. All affected children were immediately rushed to Madhepura Sadar Hospital using ambulances and private vehicles. Chameleon Allegedly Found in Mid-Day Meal in Bihar School, Around 50 Students Fall Ill; Hospitalised.

Doctors at the hospital confirmed that most of the children are stable and out of danger, though one girl remains in serious condition and is under close medical observation.

The parents protested outside the hospital, demanding a thorough investigation into this matter. Preliminary information suggests that a lizard may have fallen into the food, allegedly supplied through an NGO associated with the mid-day meal scheme. Bihar: 150 School Students Fall Sick After Consuming Mid-Day Meals in East Champaran District; Inquiry Initiated.

Officials have not yet confirmed the cause, but food samples are expected to be examined as part of the investigation. Upon receiving information about the incident, District Education Officer (DEO) Sanjay Kumar reached the Sadar Hospital and took stock of the situation. He said that a thorough investigation has been initiated.

"If negligence or any irregularity is found at any level, strict action will be taken against the concerned NGO and those responsible," the DEO added. The incident has sparked widespread anger among parents, who accused the authorities of poor monitoring and negligence.

Serious questions are being raised about the quality control, hygiene standards, and oversight mechanisms of the mid-day meal programme. The district administration has assured that no lapse will be ignored and that corrective measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

