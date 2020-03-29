Coronavirus Outbreak in Noida: MD of Company Under Scanner For Concealing Travel History, 13 Employees Tested Positive For COVID-19

An office in Noida (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 29: A Managing Director of a Noida-based company is under scanner for hiding his travel records amid the coronavirus outbreak. After the matter came to light, Anurag Bhargav, who is the Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar, said an FIR will be registered against the Managing Director for concealing his travel history. The action is taken after 13 employees of the accused's company tested positive for coronavirus. India Records Biggest Spike of 194 Coronavirus Cases in Single-Day.

On Saturday, five more coronavirus cases were reported in the Noida-Greater Noida cities of Uttar Pradesh adjacent to the national capital. According to the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration, the five suspects were found in Noida and Greater Noida. One of these five cases is in a house in Sector-44 C block of Noida. The house has been temporarily sealed. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on March 29.

Case to be Registered Against MD of Company For Hiding Travel History:

Meanwhile, Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate BN Singh has issued an order stating that if any landlord is found trying to recover the rent from the tenant in this hour of crisis, then he is going to be imprisoned for one year. In the order issued, all the landlords of Gautam Budh Nagar have been instructed that no landlord will take rent from any tenant. If a landlord is found doing so, he will be arrested and put in jail for a year.