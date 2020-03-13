Coronavirus Outbreak: Indian Evacuee From Italy at Army's Quarantine Facility Tests Positive For COVID-19 in Manesar

File image of Indian evacuees at quarantine facility (Photo Credits: IANS)

Manesar, March 13: A man, who returned from Italy and is lodged at the Indian Army's quarantine facility in Haryana's Manesar, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. According to the Indian Army, the man was employed in one of the restaurants in Italy for the last 14 years. He was among 83 Indians who returned from coronavirus-hit Italy and are quarantined at the Army's Manesar facility. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

Responding to an emergency requirement to create and manage Indian returning from coronavirus-affected foreign countries, the Indian Army had created a facility near Manesar where detainees can be monitored for two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members to watch for any signs of infection. As many as 60 personnel have been deployed to run the facility. COVID-19 Outbreak: Manipur Government Closes All Schools Till March 31 Amid Coronavirus Scare.

To prevent mass outbreak of coronavirus, the Indian evacuees at the quarantine facility has been divided into sectors, each with a maximum capacity of 50 persons. They are required to wear a three-layered mask at all times and not allowed to intermingle. After 14 days, persons with no symptoms are allowed to go home with their detailed documentation sent to the district/state surveillance units.

Those found infected are shifted to isolation facilities for further medical exams and recovery. Apart from playing games, watching TV and having meals together within a barrack, persons are not allowed to interact with the members of another barrack or sector.