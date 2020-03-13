South Africa tour of the women's team has been suspended until further notice, said the Cricket Australia in the wake of global coronavirus outbreak. US President Donald Trump has said that the Olympics 2020 may be postponed in the wake of global coronavirus outbreak. "It is very possible for the Olympics maybe, I just can not see having no people there, in other words, not allowing people. Maybe and this is just my idea, maybe they postpone it for a year," President Trump was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The Indian government may end the Lok Sabha session around March 20, ahead of its scheduled close on April 3, reports said on Friday. The reports came a day after the government confirmed India's first coronavirus fatality. Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus. Justin Trudeau, who has been self-isolating at home with his wife, will not be tested "at this stage" because he currently has no symptoms, CTV News quoted the Prime Minister's Office as saying in a statement.

New Delhi, March 13: The outbreak of coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation as the number of cases nears 130,000 around the globe. Coronavirus has claimed 1,016 lives in Italy. Besides, at least 15,113 people are infected with the virus. In India, a 76-year-old man from Karnataka who died on March 10 had coronavirus - the first fatality - the government said on Thursday. We will be giving live updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive for coronavirus. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's aide, who recently met US President Donald Trump, has also been tested positive for coronavirus. Bolsonaro's press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, visited the United States over the weekend, where he met with Trump, Pence and other White House officials at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

The White House, however, said on Thursday that Trump and Pence had no plans to undergo testing. As cases of coronavirus have been declining in China in the last few days, Beijing has asserted that the peak of the virus epidemic has passed. According to Johns Hopkins University, the outbreak has spread across the globe with more than 126,000 infections and more than 4,600 deaths. More than 68,000 people have recovered so far.