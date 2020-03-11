After Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram becomes the third Indian state to ban entry of foreigners due to coronavirus outbreak. UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries has been tested positive for coronavirus. According to reports, Dorries attended reception hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday. UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries has been tested positive for coronavirus. According to reports, Dorries attended reception hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday.

India recorded 14 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday. Till now, 56 positive cases have been detected in the country. In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Indian government issued an advisory on Tuesday for all incoming international passengers with travel history to China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Italy, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany to undergo self-quarantine for 14 days from date of their arrival.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, "We are receiving information that many Indians are stranded in airports in Italy as they are not able to board flights to India without the certificates of having tested negative for COVID 19." 'Work From Home, Self-Quarantine for 14 Days': Government Issues Advisory for Incoming International Passengers Amid Coronavirus Scare in India.

Meanwhile, in Kerala, 14 people have been tested positive for the COVID-19. According to an ANI update, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that those returning from coronavirus infected areas must reveal their travel history. Due to the outbreak of nCoV, Movie theatres will remain closed in Kerala till March 31.

Globally, close to 4,000, people lost their lives due to the deadly virus. China reported maximum casualties. The virus killed over 3,000 people in the neighbouring country. COVID-19 claimed around 500 lives in Italy and over 300 in Iran. United Kingdom minister Nadine Dorries has also been tested positive for nCoV.