New Delhi, July 2: Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India due to COVID-19 pandemic, also leads the charts in terms of absolute recoveries. The highest number of cured coronavirus patients are based in the western state, followed by the union territory of Delhi and southern province of Tamil Nadu. Coronavirus Cases in India Cross 6 Lakh, COVID-19 Death Toll Jumps to 17,834.

The data released by Union Health Ministry on Thursday showed Maharashtra topping the list of recoveries with a total of 93,154 absolutely cured patients. The total number of cases in the state is more than 1.80 lakh.

Delhi, which has recorded 89,802 COVID-19 cases so far, has seen the majority of patients - 59,992 - successfully recover. Tamil Nadu, whose caseload is higher than Delhi with a total of 94,049 cases, has recorded a lower recovery of 52,296 patients.

"The top 15 States in terms of absolute numbers of COVID-19 recovered cases are Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, MP, Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Odisha," said a statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

See Full List of States With Highest Number of Recoveries

The top 15 States in terms of absolute numbers of COVID-19 recovered cases are Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, MP, Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Odisha: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/6sG8wIp2Hs — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2020

The nationwide cure rate has improved further to 59.5 percent, the Health Ministry data stated. The percentage of recovered patients in India has been constantly rising, even as the overall count of cases continues to soar.

"During the last 24 hours, a total of 11,881 COVID-19 patients have been cured, taking the cumulative figure to 3,59,859. This further takes the recovery rate to 59.52 percent. Presently, there are 2,26,947 active cases and all are under medical supervision," Ministry of Health said.

