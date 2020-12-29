Chennai, December 29: The news of the mutant variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus has triggered panic and fear in people. In a latest such case, one person in Tamil Nadu has been identified with new UK virus strain today. Tamil Nadu Healthy Secy Dr J Radhakrishnan confirmed the news and said that the patient was isolated on arrival and is currently undergoing treatment. "The National Task Force has also said not to change either existing equipment or existing testing protocol", Radhakrishnan was quoted by ANI. India Logs 16,432 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Recoveries Cross 98-Lakh Mark; Death Toll at 1,48,153.

The Healthy Secy further gave details of all the passengers who have come to the southern state from the United Kingdom. He said almost 2,018 people had come from the UK of which 1,500 people were tested for coronavirus. The official informed that roughly 17 people tested positive and 16 from their contacts.

Here's the tweet:

In Tamil Nadu, one person has been identified with new UK virus strain today.He was isolated on arrival & is undergoing treatment.The National Task Force has also said not to change either existing equipment or existing testing protocol: Tamil Nadu Healthy Secy Dr J Radhakrishnan https://t.co/ge48Lt1OFO — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

Earlier in the day, the government informed that the samples of six UK returnees in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune have been found to be positive with the new variant genome, adding that they have been kept in a single-room-isolation in designated healthcare facilities. The newly identified strain of the virus found in the UK is believed to be up to 70 percent more transmissible. This prompted the Indian authorities to suspend flights to and from the UK till December 31.

According to a report by IANS, two cases of mutant variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus have been reported in the Telugu states in India- one case was found in Hyderabad, the other was detected in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Health officials said both the persons have been kept in single-room-isolation in designated healthcare facilities.

