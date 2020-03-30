COVID-19 Outbreak: Delhi Doctors, Nurses to Work Continuously for 14 Days

Doctors at a medical facility | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 30: The Delhi government has directed the hospitals to allow doctors, nurses and para-medical staff to work for 14 days continuously, followed by a two-week break. In an order, the Delhi Health Department said the staff will be working in two shifts.

"It is decided to run the COVID-19 designated hospitals and medical teams at quarantine facilities in two shifts of 10 hours (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and 14 hours (6 p.m. to 8 a.m.)," the order approved by the Health Minister said.

It said the staff should be given 14 days' break before the same amount of working days.

"Doctors, nurses and para medical staff would work for 14 days continuously followed by 14 days break. Doctors, nurses and para medical staff will be provided accommodation during this entire period by the Hospitals," the order said.