Vistara Alerts Passengers of March 22 Mumbai-Goa Flight UK861 After One Passenger Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Tells Them to Report to Health Authorities Immediately

File image of Vistara flight | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Panaji, March 30: In a public appeal, the state Directorate of Health Services on Monday said, that those who travelled on a Vistara flight from Mumbai to Goa on March 22, which incidentally carried a COVID-19 positive patient, should report to the health authorities without delay.

"One of the patients declared positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) on March 29 at Goa Medical College has travel history from New York to Mumbai and then by Vistara domestic flight UK861 from Mumbai to Goa on March 22," a notice issued by DHS on Monday said. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 31 as 62-Year-Old Harbhajan Singh, A Close Contact of Punjab's First COVID-19 Casualty Baldev Singh, Dies in Amritsar.

"Hence, people currently in Goa who had travelled on the said flight are appealed to immediately report to Helpline 104 or call 0832-24218100/2225538 or report to the nearest Health Centre," the notice also said.

The person who travelled on the flight is one of the five COVID-19 positive cases in Goa and had travelled to Goa from the Bahamas via New York.