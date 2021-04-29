Washington, April 29: The US government issued a travel alert for India late on Wednesday, urging Americans "not to travel to India or to leave as soon as it is safe to do so" in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. Stating that "access to medical care is severely limited" in India due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, the US government advised its citizens to leave India by using available transportation options. France to Impose Entry Restrictions on Travellers from India to Curb Spread of New COVID-19 Variant.

"Access to medical care is severely limited due to COVID-19 cases. U.S. citizens wishing to depart should use available commercial options now. Daily direct flights to the US and flights via Paris and Frankfurt are available," the US State Department tweeted. The US Embassy issued a separate alert stating Americans are reporting being denied admittance to hospitals in some Indian cities.

"New cases and deaths from COVID-19 have risen sharply throughout India to record levels. COVID-19 testing infrastructure is reportedly constrained in many locations. Hospitals are reporting shortages of supplies, oxygen, and beds for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related patients...Some states have enacted curfews and other restrictions that limit movement and the operation of non-essential businesses," read the alert.

Earlier, the US' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a level 4 travel health notice for India due to COVID-19, advising Americans who must travel to India to get fully vaccinated.

"US citizens who must travel to India are strongly urged to get fully vaccinated before travel and continue to take personal health safety measures to protect themselves, including practicing social or physical distancing, cleaning hands with soap/hand sanitizer, wearing masks, and avoiding crowded areas with poor ventilation," the CDC stated.

The COVID-19 situation in India has been deteriorating amid the second wave of coronavirus infections. For the past few days, the country has been reporting in excess of two lakh coronavirus infections. Around 20 countries have either suspended flights from India or imposed restrictions on travellers from here.

