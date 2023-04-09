Delhi, April 9: India is witnessing rapid increase in the daily COVID-19 cases these days with 5,357 new infections reported on Sunday. With the addition of new cases, the active caseload in the country crossed the 32,000 mark. Amid increase in the infection, several states have made masks mandatory again. On Saturday, India had recorded 6,155 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 31,194.

Amid the growing number of infections, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a video conference with state health ministers to learn about their efforts and onground situation. He called upon the states to stay alert amid the spurt in COVID-19 cases across the country. Another COVID-19 Wave To Hit India Soon? India’s Population-Level Immunity Waning, May Trigger New Waves of Coronavirus Cases, Says WHO South-East Asia Chief Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh.

Mandaviya also announced that nationwide COVID-19 mock drills will be conducted on April 10 and 11 to check the preparedness of all hospital infrastructures. India Reports 5,357 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Active Cases in Country Climbs to 32,814.

Amid the increasing number of cases states are also exercising caution and are bringing back certain restrictions.

Kerala

Kerala has made masks mandatory for pregnant women, the elderly, and people with lifestyle diseases. Kerala Health Minister Veena George, after holding a high-level meeting to evaluate the COVID-19 situation in the state, said Covid-related deaths are mostly reported in people above 60 years and those with lifestyle diseases such as diabetes. She said extreme caution has to be taken by all those who have senior citizens in their homes.

Haryana

The Manohar Lal Khattar government on Saturday announced the mandatory use of masks in public places to combat the recent surge in Covid-19 cases. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure against another potential outbreak of Covid-19. The state's health department has urged the public to adopt Covid appropriate behaviour. The district administrations and panchayats have been instructed to ensure that it is implemented in all parts of the state.

Puducherry

The Puducherry administration has made wearing mask compulsory in public places with immediate effect. District Collector E.Vallavan said that staff working in hospitals, hotels, bars, restaurants, liquor shops, hospitality and entertainment sectors, government offices and commercial establishments should compulsorily wear masks.

Apart from these, the governments in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have also issued certain directives. While the UP government instructed officials to ensure the screening of international passengers at all airports, the Delhi government’s health department instructed officials to scale up testing at hospitals, polyclinics and dispensaries.

