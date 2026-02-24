Mumbai, February 13: Samsung Electronics is set to reinforce its position in the premium smartphone market with the anticipated launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, expected to debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event on 25 February 2026. The upcoming flagship focuses on meaningful refinements, including stronger privacy controls, improved sustained performance, and a subtly redesigned body featuring smoother curves and a lighter armour aluminium frame.

A standout addition is the new Adaptive Privacy Display, a hardware-based feature designed to limit side-angle visibility in public settings while maintaining clarity for the primary user. Paired with Qualcomm’s latest-generation processor and an enhanced cooling architecture, the device is engineered to handle intensive activities such as prolonged gaming and 8K video recording with greater efficiency and thermal stability. Samsung One UI 9 Release Date: Upcoming Android 17-Based OS Testing Leaked, Includes New 'Ask AI' Feature, Says Report.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India (Expected)

In India, pricing is likely to remain aligned with existing flagship levels. The entry-level variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage may be priced at INR 1,29,999, while the 512GB model could cost around INR 1,39,999. The top-tier option featuring 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is expected to be available for approximately INR 1,59,999. Pre-orders are anticipated shortly after the global unveiling, with Indian sales tipped to commence on 11 March 2026. New “Shadow” colour variants, including Black Shadow, White Shadow, and Ultraviolet, are also expected to be introduced.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

Under the hood, the smartphone is rumoured to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, supported by up to 16GB of RAM and as much as 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. This configuration is expected to deliver faster multitasking, smoother gaming performance, and improved long-term reliability. The handset may sport a 6.9-inch M14 AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and peak brightness reaching 3,000 nits, offering strong outdoor readability along with rich colours and deep contrast.

On the imaging front, Samsung is likely to continue its emphasis on high-end photography. The device could house a quad rear camera system headlined by a 200MP primary sensor with a wider f/1.4 aperture for enhanced low-light results. Supporting sensors may include a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens for versatile zoom capabilities. Powering the device may be a 5,200mAh battery with 60W wired fast charging, capable of reaching a full charge in roughly 50 minutes, alongside 25W wireless charging with Qi2 magnetic alignment. Nothing Phone 4a With Updated Glyph Bar To Launch on March 5, 2026; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to ship with One UI 8.5 based on Android 16, delivering a refined software experience. Enhancements to S Pen functionality are also anticipated, along with expanded AI features, including deeper integration with Perplexity AI to enable more intelligent automation and personalised search tools.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Forbes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).