An Audio-Visual Song by renowned singer Padma Shri Kailash Kher to promote the vaccination drive across the country, was launched today by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Puri and Health and Family Welfare Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya. Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Rameswar Teli,, Secretary PNG Shri Tarun Kapoor, senior officers of the Ministry and Oil & Gas PSUs were also present in the event, which was in a hybrid mode. The song has been produced by the Oil & Gas PSUs.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Puri said that India is going to achieve the target of 100 crore vaccines next week. When the country went into the lockdown in March 2020, India was dependent on imports for PPE kits, ventilators and other requisite medical supplies but within a short period, we were able to manufacture all these things domestically, and now we are better equipped to face any eventuality. And this was possible due to contribution of one and all, and the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister. He said that it is a matter of great satisfaction that those tried to create the negative narrative failed, and the fight against the Covid took the shape of a people’s movement. He said that Virus is the enemy, and all joined hands to fight it. Shri Puri said that the Singers can capture the people’s imagination, and this song by Shri Kher will go in long way in dispelling the myths and creating awareness about the vaccination.

Shri Mandaviya said that over 97 crore vaccination has been given in the country. He said that the Government and the people reposed faith (sabka Vishwas) in our scientists, researchers and medical fraternity in developing the indigenous vaccine. And then due to the efforts of all (sabka Paryas), we were able to undertake the herculean task of distributing the vaccines to every nook and corner of the country, and vaccinating such a large number in a short period. Planning To Travel Abroad? Here's a List of Countries That Allow Entry to Fully Vaccinated Indians.

Watch Video:

A song that slays vaccine hesitancy! टीके से बचा है देश टीके से टीके से बचेगा देश टीके से Joined my colleagues Dr @mansukhmandviya Ji & Sh @Rameswar_Teli Ji to release India’s Vaccination Anthem #BharatKaTikakaran sung by Sh @Kailashkher Ji.#SabkaSaathSabkaPrayas pic.twitter.com/K18brCngXK — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) October 16, 2021

Shri Kailash Kher said that music is not only the source of entertainment but also has the qualities of inspiring others. He said that India is a great nation with the world recognising its potential and achievements but there are certain misgivings which need to be addressed. He said that the moral support and awareness can be generated through inspirational songs. He expressed confidence that the song will go a long way in overcoming the myths and boost the vaccine’s acceptability.

