New Delhi, January 16: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the 'Made in India' vaccines are proof of the determination of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. COVID-19 Vaccination Drive: Netizens Laud Vaccine Launch; 'LargestVaccineDrive' Hashtag Trends on Twitter Hours After Roll-Out.

Congratulating all the scientists following the launch of the world's largest vaccination drive in India, Shah said the nation is witnessing a historic moment in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. India Only Country Where 2 COVID-19 Vaccines Launched in One Go; We Will Achieve Make in India Dream, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Shah asserted that the 'New India' led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a country that transforms "disasters into opportunities and challenges into achievements".

"On this historic day, expressing heartiest gratitude to all Corona warriors. These 'Made in India' vaccines are proof of the determination of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Shah said in a series of tweets.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has crossed a crucial stage in the fight against coronavirus. The world's largest vaccination campaign showcases the immense potential of India's scientists and the power of our leadership," he added.

Shah noted that "India is one of the few countries which have become successful in the direction of ending the biggest crisis against humanity. Every Indian is proud of this phenomenal achievement".

The Home Minister added that this is the rise of a new Aatmanirbhar Bharat on the global landscape.

Shah's remarks came after the Prime Minister launched the Covid-19 vaccination programme virtually on Saturday morning to put a decisive check on the pandemic which has so far claimed 1,52,093 lives in the country besides ravaging the economy.

