New Delhi, March 23: A top government-appointed panel has concluded there is no increased risk of blood clotting following vaccinations with Covishield and Covaxin so far, reports said today. This came after more than a dozen countries in Europe suspended the use of Covishield, developed by Oxford University and pharma giant AstraZeneca over blood clot fears. Covishield is produced in millions by Pune-based Serum Institute of India. Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Suspension: European Countries' Decision More Political Than Scientific? Report Says Pfizer Vaccine Has More Blood Clot Cases.

Covishield ad Covaxin are the two vaccines that the Drugs Controller General of India cleared earlier this year for vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19). The government panel found there is “no abnormal increase” in issues of clotting and bleeding either following vaccination with Covishield and Covaxin. These findings are based on analysis of over 400 major adverse reactions following vaccination of people in priority groups in the country. WHO Reports No Link Between AstraZeneca Vaccine and Blood Clots.

"These cases have been analysed and there is no unusual bleeding or clotting manifestations either with Covishield or Covaxin," Dr NK Arora, executive director of the INCLEN Trust and an advisor to the National Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) Committee, was quoted by The Indian Express as saying. The situation will continue to be monitored, Dr Arora added.

So far, 4.84 crore doses of corona vaccine have been administered in India since the drive began on January 16. Recently, the World Health Organization's vaccine safety experts said the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine "continues to have a positive benefit-risk profile, with tremendous potential to prevent infections and reduce deaths across the world."

