Uttara Kannada, November 3: A crocodile attacked a man and dragged him deep into the water while he was swimming in the Kali river in Dandeli town of Uttara Kannada district on Thursday.

On being informed, the police and forest department officials rushed to the banks of the river and launched a search operation. Crocodile Attack: 17-Year-Old Girl Killed After Attack by Saltwater Crocodile in Bhitarkanika, Five Deaths in Past Four Months.

According to police, the locals saw a crocodile attacking and dragging a man, who was swimming in the river, and informed the authorities. The identity of the man is yet to be established.

This year, two people have lost their lives in crocodile attacks, while several others have been attacked. "We live in constant fear. The safety of children is also endangered," locals said. Crocodile Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Woman Attacked, Dragged by Reptile While Grazing Goats Near Ghaghra River; Dies.

They also flagged concern about multiplication of crocodiles in the Kali River. Villagers and people living near the bank of the river claim that they have been victims of crocodile menace but the authorities are not addressing their woes.

Searching for food, the crocodiles come out of the river and enter Halamaddi village, Hosakonapa village, Dandelappa Nagara, Haliyal Road Area, Eshwar Temple area in Dandeli town threatening the safety of the residents. They enter the homes, compounds and prey on chicken, cows and other cattle.

The reptiles come out of the river through drains attached to the river. The people have been demanding authorities to install iron mesh on the openings of drains to prevent the movement of crocodiles.

A crocodile park has also been built close to the Halamaddi village. Due to the increase in their number, there is shortage of food for them and they venture into villages and residential areas, the villagers said.

