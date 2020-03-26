CRPF Personnel Donate One-Day Salary to PM National Relief Fund to Combat Coronavirus in India

CRPF contribution to PM National Relief Fund and coronavirus outbreak. (Photo Credit: ANI/PTI)

New Delhi, March 26: With the coronavirus pandemic killing 13 people in India and affecting 649 others, who have been tested positive, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Thursday announced that they would contribute their one-day's salary to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. The country elite force personnel stated that their aim is to make the immediate contribution with the noble intent to keep it unrevealed.

Informing about the latest updates, the CRPF personnel said, as quoted by ANI, "It is submitted that CRPF personnel have decided to make a humble contribution of one day salary to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. We are dutifully committed to stand firmly with our Nation in this challenging time of COVID-19 spread." Coronavirus Economic Package: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Free Food, Cash Under Rs 1.7 Lakh Crore PM Garib Kalyan Yojana For Poor, Insurance Cover For Doctors And Other Frontline Workers.

They added, "It’s a unanimous decision and a sincere effort by our personnel. The effort was to make the immediate contribution with the noble intent to keep it unrevealed. The CRPF remains steadfast towards its motto of service and loyalty."

Here's the ANI tweet:

Earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a slew of measures for those affected by the nationwide lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Addressing a press conference, Nirmala Sitharaman announced a relief package of Rs 1,70,000 crore for poor.

Touted as the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna, the scheme will provide free food and cash to 80 crores people. The Finance Minister expressed her gratitude to ASHA workers, doctors, sanitary workers, para-medics for being in the front-line in the battle against the coronavirus. She announced an insurance cover for them of Rs 50 lakh per person.