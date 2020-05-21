CRPF Reports Nine New COVID-19 Cases Today, Total Tally in Force Rises to 335 Across India

CRPF | Image Used For Representational Purpose (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 21: There seems to be no respite for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) which is battling COVID-19. The force reported nine new coronavirus cases and one death on Thursday. In a statement, the CRPF informed that the total number of cases in the force stood at 335 while the number of fatalities stood at two. It added saying that 121 jawans are undergoing treatment. Reports inform that 31st Battalion based in East Dehi's Mayur Vihar has been the worst hit. This unit shares the bulk of the cases plaguing the CRPF.

On May 15, the South Delhi administration said it would hand over Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, 3-1, Vasant Kunj, to the CRPF to use it as a quarantine facility for its personnel who will report from leave. The school was to be handed over to the CRPF after making the necessary arrangements for the stay of the quarantine persons. Delhi: 15 CRPF Jawans Including Head Constables and Assistant Sub-Inspector Test COVID-19 Positive.

Here's the tweet:

The CRPF is one of India's prominent paramilitary forces. It is stationed across sensitive areas such as terrorist-infested Jammu and Kashmir and Maoist-hit Chhattisgarh. The force has 246 battalions which includes RAF, COBRA and Special Duty Groups.