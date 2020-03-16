Cyber Fraud Amid COVID-19 Outbreak: Mumbai Business Woman Loses Rs 4 Lakh While Ordering Face Masks

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, March 16: On account of the COVID-19 scare, there is panic across the world, including in India, where the number of infected people has shot up. Taking advantage of this are several cyber frauds. In one such incident, a 23-year-old engineer was arrested for cheating a businesswoman of Rs 4 lakhs after she placed an order for 1.6 lakh face masks.

According to a Times of India report, the complainant runs an export company and received an order of face masks from Oman and France. The woman came across an online ad for face masks of Bhakti Enterprises in Bhubaneswar and contacted its proprietor. They finalised a deal of 1.6 face masks at Rs 14.4 lakh and paid Rs 4 lakh as an advance. India Fights COVID-19 As Total Cases Reach 110, Maharashtra Worst Hit With 32 Cases, Kerala With 22; Here’s the State/UT Wise List Confirmed Coronavirus Cases.

However, it was later that the woman's accountant when he checked the company's ISO certificate and GST details, it was found that the company details were bogus. It was then she went and filed a police complaint regarding the fraud.

In India, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 110 including foreign nationals, a report by the Health Ministry said. Maharashtra has been worst-hit with 32 confirmed cases as of now, followed by Kerala with 22 and Uttar Pradesh with 12 positive cases.