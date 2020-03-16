India Fights COVID-19 As Total Cases Reach 110, Maharashtra Worst Hit With 32 Cases, Kerala With 22; Here’s the State/UT Wise List Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 16: In India, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has jumped to 110 including foreign nationals, a report by the Health Ministry said. Of the affected states in the country, Maharashtra has been worst-hit with 32 confirmed cases followed by Kerala with 22 and Uttar Pradesh with 12 positive cases. The government said that the total number of passengers screened at airport now stands at 12,76,046. So far, two deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported from India. Coronavirus Age-Wise Mortality Rate: Why Patients Below 40 Years of Age Should Worry Less About COVID-19 Outbreak.

On Sunday, the government reviewed the preparation of the states to contain the pandemic. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reviewed the measures in terms of quarantine facilities, isolation wards, adequacy of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks, and testing kits. Vardhan directed for scaling up capacity of the 24x7 Control Room Helpline (011-23978046) by adding more lines and additional human resource, to serve the queries on COVID19 through the Control Room. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe.

The government has also issued a list of helpline numbers for states and UTs of India. The Helpline Numbers of States & Union Territories for corona-virus can be found here.

Maharashtra Worst Hit With 32 Positive Cases

Amid the rising cases in Maharashtra, the Mumbai police have clamped prohibitory orders banning assembly of five or more persons in the city till March 31. The state has gone into a shutdown mode with closure of all schools, colleges, malls, swimming pools, gym and fitness centers, public places, cancellation of all public events, religious processions, etc., till March 31 as a precaution.

On Sunday, 23 new cases were detected of which 17 were from Maharashtra, 2 from Telangana, 1 from Rajasthan and 3 from Kerala. The government informed that so far, more than 4000 contacts of the affected patients have been put under surveillance. Is Coronavirus an Epidemic or a Pandemic? Know The Meaning and Difference Between These Terms.

Here's the State/UT wise list of COVID confirmed cases:

S. No. Name of State / UT Confirmed cases (Indians) Confirmed cases (Foreigners) Cured/ Discharged Death/s 1 Andhra Pradesh 1 0 0 0 2 Delhi 7 0 2 1 3 Haryana 0 14 0 0 4 Karnataka 6 0 0 1 5 Kerala 22 0 3 0 6 Maharashtra 32 0 0 0 7 Punjab 1 0 0 0 8 Rajasthan 2 2 3 0 9 Tamil Nadu 1 0 0 0 10 Telengana 3 0 1 0 11 Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir 2 0 0 0 12 Union Territory of Ladakh 3 0 0 0 13 Uttar Pradesh 12 1 4 0 14 Uttarakhand 1 0 0 0 Total confirmed cases in India 93 17 13 2

Coronavirus Deaths in India

The first death due to COVID-19 was a 76-year-old man, from Karnataka, who died after returning from a month-long visit to Saudi Arabia on February 29. The second death was of a 68-year-old woman from Delhi, who had been confirmed as the second person to die from the coronavirus in India. People who came in contact with the two deceased were traced and quarantined.

The outbreak of the deadly coronavirus was first reported in December 2019 in Wuhan city of China. The disease has since then affected more than 100 countries and has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).