Puducherry, November 23: Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall in Karaikal, Puducherry on November 25. Heavy to extremely heavy rains in Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra Pradesh districts on November 25 and 26 are expected. The NDMA has shared a list of dos and don'ts to be followed to stay safe when the cyclone hits. Before the cyclone people have been advised to ignore rumours, stay calm, keep their mobile phone charged. Also, prepare an emergency kit with essential items which may come in handy if required.

During and after the cyclone, people have been asked to switch off the electrical mains, gas supply. Drink boiled and chlorinated water, listen to an only official warning, among others. Cyclone Gati: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm to Move Towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Coast in Next 24 Hours, Says IMD.

Cyclone Nivar is moving in a westerly direction towards north Sri Lanka and south Tamil Nadu coast, the coastal areas of the southern state is expected to receive heavy rain between November 23-26. The cyclone has been named Nivar on the suggestion of Iran.

Here are the dos and don'ts for Cyclone Nivar:

India Meteorological Department (IMD) advised agriculture and horticulture farmers to harvest their crops without delay in the south coastal AP and Rayalaseema districts. The reason was that winds during landfall may reach more than 100 kmph, wherein chances of damage to crops will be high.

