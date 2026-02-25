New York Flights Cancelled Again: Know the Latest Update on Delays, Cancellations and Weather

New Delhi, February 25: A powerful winter storm has thrown travel plans into chaos across the US Northeast, with more than 1,300 flights cancelled in and out of New York’s three major airports. The historic blizzard, described as one of the strongest nor’easters since 2017, brought heavy snowfall, fierce winds and coastal flooding across the region.

At John F. Kennedy International Airport, over 400 flights were cancelled on Tuesday alone. According to FlightAware data cited by multiple reports, total cancellations at JFK stood at 426 for the day. Nearby LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport also reported significant disruptions. New York City ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Advisory: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Declares State of Emergency and City-Wide Travel Ban, All You Need To Know.

New York Flights Cancelled: What to Expect on Wednesday

Airlines have issued winter travel waivers, allowing passengers to rebook without penalties. However, delays and cancellations are expected to continue through Wednesday as operations gradually return to normal. Travelers are strongly advised to check their flight status with airlines before heading to the airport and monitor official airport websites for updates. Winter Storm Warning in New York: Heavy Snow, Blizzard Conditions and Flash Freeze Threat Across State, Check Live Weather Updates and Forecast.

On Monday alone, more than 5,700 flights were cancelled across the United States, highlighting the widespread impact of the storm. A state of emergency was declared for New York City, Long Island and Westchester County as officials urged residents to stay home.

US Blizzard Weather Update

The intense “bomb cyclone” has now moved into Nova Scotia, Canada, but warnings for heavy snow and strong winds remain active. Meanwhile, a fast moving Alberta Clipper system is forecast to bring additional snow and icy conditions to the Great Lakes and Northeast by midweek.

The National Weather Service has warned of up to 61 centimetres of additional snowfall in some areas, with wind gusts reaching 60 mph. Blizzard warnings remain in effect for New York City, Long Island and Boston. Officials described travel conditions as “extremely treacherous.”

Public Transport and Driving Restrictions

The ban on nonessential driving was lifted Monday afternoon, but authorities caution that many roads remain slippery. Snowplow trackers are available for residents to monitor street clearance.

Mass transit services are gradually resuming, though several trains and buses are operating on limited schedules. NJ Transit and Port Authority Trans-Hudson services have resumed with delays. Some subway routes remain suspended, including the C train and parts of the Staten Island Railway.

Schools and Cultural Institutions Reopen

After a rare snow day, New York City public schools have resumed in person classes as conditions improve. Parents are encouraged to follow official updates for any schedule changes.

Broadway shows are expected to return Tuesday night. Major attractions such as The Metropolitan Museum of Art and American Museum of Natural History plan to reopen, though visitors should confirm timings in advance. Zoos and the New York Aquarium remain closed until further notice.

As the Northeast digs out from the storm, officials continue to urge caution, with freezing temperatures and icy conditions expected to persist through the week.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).