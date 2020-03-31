Dalai Lama Donates to PM CARES Fund, Extends Support to Government Efforts to Tackle Coronavirus in India

File image of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Dharamsala, March 31: In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Tuesday expressed his support for his efforts to control the growing threat of the coronavirus. "I appreciate the enormous challenges that this crisis poses to the world community and the need for strict measures to be taken to meet them," he wrote.

"I would like to thank you for the initiative that you have taken in partnership with other SAARC countries to set up an emergency fund and to exchange information, knowledge and expertise to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

"Such collaboration will also create a model for dealing with similar problems in the future," the Nobel Peace laureate said.

"As a token of my sympathy and support, I am making a donation from the Dalai Lama Trust to the PM CARES Fund set up to provide relief during crises such as this. I would also like to mention that members of my office staff would also like to contribute one day's salary to the Fund," the elderly monk said.

"As I have stated elsewhere, I understand that as a result of the necessary lockdowns across the world, many people are facing tremendous hardship due to a loss of livelihood. For those with no stable income in particular, it is becoming very hard to make ends meet. I hope, therefore, that charitable trusts such as the PM CARES Fund will be able to provide these people with urgently needed assistance."

In conclusion, the spiritual leader affirmed his confidence in the steps being taken by the Central government and prayed that they will be effective in containing the spread of the virus. The Tibetan administration-in-exile is based in Dharamsala town.