It's opening day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Spanish Prime Minitster Pedro Sanchez will be a prominent absentee; his office says he won't travel given the huge train crash in Spain. DW has more.

The 2026 World Economic Forum opens its doors for five days in Davos

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez cancels visit after a major train crash

Mozambique's president cancels his trip amid severe floods

The 2026 meeting takes place amid transatlantic unease caused by President Donald Trump's Greenland fixation and renewed tariff threats

Eight European countries warned of a 'dangerous downward spiral' unless the White House changes tack

Below you can read up on updates from the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland:

Mozambique's president calls off visit amid severe floods

President Daniel Chapo has canceled his trip to Davos because of severe flooding in Mozambique that has damaged infrastructure and affected hundreds of thousands of people.

Chapo published a Facebook post late on Sunday saying that the country was going through "a tough time."

"As President of the Republic, our place is with our people. We maintain our commitment to investment and international partners, but the absolute priority at this moment is to save lives," he wrote.

Persistent heavy rans since mid-December have led to widespread floods in the Gaza, Maputo and Sofala provinces of Mozambique, with several river basins above alert levels, accoring to an update from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Sunday.

The OCHA report estimated that more than 400,000 people had been affected.

The heavy rains have also affected parts of neighboring South Africa. The renowned Kruger National Park in the northeast reopened to visitors on Monday after closing for several days.

Spain's Pedro Sanchez calls off Davos trip to manage train crash

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will not travel to Davos in light of the major train crash on Sunday evening in Spain, his office has said.

At least 39 people were killed in the high-speed train collision near Adamuz in the southern province of Cordoba, with at least 122 injured and 48 of those still in hospital as of Monday morning.

Sanchez and Transport Minister Oscar Puente were headed to the crash site on Monday morning.

A total of around 400 passengers were on board the two trains that collided, according to a statement from state-owned rail operator Renfe.

Welcome to our updates from the 2026 World Economic Forum

Hello and welcome to a week of updates from the snow-capped Swiss Alps, as world and business leaders converge on the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos.

Some 400 leading politicians, more than 60 of them heads of state or government, are attending this year's conference, along with more than 800 CEOs and chairs from global business.

The gathering runs for the next five days, from Monday until Friday, January 23. We'll be providing updates here throughout the week.

