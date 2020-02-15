Shashi Tharoor Fined Rs 5,000 by Delhi Court For Not Appearing in Defamation Case Filed by BJP Leader

Shashi Tharoor (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 15: A Delhi Court imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor over his repeated non-appearance in the defamation case filed by BJP leader Rajiv Babbar.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja strongly directed Tharoor to appear before the court on the next date of hearing on March 4.

The case was filed by Babbar over Tharoor's alleged "scorpion sitting on a Shivling" remark against Prime Minister Modi. Tharoor had said this in 2018 at the Bengaluru Literature festival.