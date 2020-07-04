Leh, July 4: The Union Ministry of Defence on Saturday quashed all the reports regarding the status of the facility visited by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to General Hospital at Leh on Friday. The Union Ministry stated that all injured soldiers of Galwan Valley clash were kept there since their arrival from Galwan to ensure quarantine from COVID-19 areas.

Calling the reports as malicious and unsubstantiated accusations, The Ministry of Defence said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "There have been malicious and unsubstantiated accusations in some quarters regarding the status of the facility visited by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to General Hospital at Leh on July 03." PM Narendra Modi, CDS General Bipin Rawat Visit Leh Amid India-China Border Standoff in Eastern Ladakh.

Adding more, the Union Ministry said, "It's unfortunate that aspersions are being cast on how Armed Forces are treated. Armed Forces give the best possible treatment to their personnel. It's clarified that said facility is part of Crisis Expansion capacity of 100 beds & is part of Gen Hospital complex."

The Defence Ministry clearly stated that all the injured soldiers of Galwan Valley clash were kept at the Military Hospital in Leh since their arrival from Galwan to ensure quarantine from COVID areas. The Ministry also added that before PM Modi's visit, Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane and the Army Commander have also visited the injured braves in the same location.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi visited a military hospital treating soldiers injured in the violent stand-off between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. He met the injured soldiers after addressing Indian troops at Nimu base in Leh.

