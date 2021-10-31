The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Chakrata, Uttarakhand. Shri Modi has also approved an ex-gratia from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims.

The Prime Minister Office tweeted. Dehradun Road Accident: Death Toll Climbs to 13, 2 People Rescued So Far.

उत्तराखंड के चकराता में हुआ सड़क हादसा अत्यंत दुखद है। सरकार और स्थानीय प्रशासन राहत और बचाव कार्य में जुटे हुए हैं। इस दुर्घटना में जिन लोगों ने अपने प्रियजनों को खोया है, उनके प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। इसके साथ ही घायल लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं: PM Modi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 31, 2021

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic accident in Chakrata, Uttarakhand. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each: PM @narendramodi".

