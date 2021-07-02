New Delhi, Jul 2: A 61-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and then hanged himself in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj apparently after a heated argument, police said on Friday.

The couple used to fight often, but the exact reason behind the suspected murder-suicide is not known yet, and the matter is being investigated, they said. No suicide note has been recovered from the house, the police said.

According to them, a heated argument broke out between Jahid Ali and 53-year-old Nazneen on Thursday evening, following which the husband allegedly hit the wife on her head with a blunt object and killed her. He then allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan using an old kurta, the police said. Delhi Shocker: Unable to Conceive, Superstitious Woman Kills 2-Year-Old Boy On Advice of Occultist.

The couple's 16-year-old son, a Class 12 student, told a neigbhour about the incident who then informed the police, a senior officer said.

"We got a PCR call around 7.25 pm on Thursday. Preliminary investigation suggested that the man killed his wife using a blunt object and later hanged himself. But no suicide was recovered from the spot. The couple often fought but the exact reason for their quarrel on the day of incident is being investigated," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

The bodies will be handed over after a post-mortem examination, and legal action will be initiated based on its report, he said.

The weapon of offence has, however, not been recovered yet, the DCP added.

Nazneen had some years ago lodged a case of domestic violence against her husband in a court, police said.