New Delhi, August 7: A fire broke out in the endoscopy room on the second floor of a building at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday said a fire department official, adding that the flames had been doused and all are safe. The official said that all patients in the room were evacuated safely.

"A fire call was received from the emergency ward of AIIMS at 11.54 hours. Total 8 fire tenders rushed to the site," Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said earlier. Garg said that the fire was on the second floor of the main building (Old RajKumari OPD building) and the fire is under control now. "Search operation continues," he said. Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar Fire: Blaze at Four-Storey Coaching Centre Doused, Few Students Injured (Watch Video).

Delhi AIIMS Fire Photos and Videos:

#WATCH | Delhi: A fire broke out in the endoscopy room of AIIMS. All people evacuated. More than 6 fire tenders sent, say Delhi Fire Service Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/u8iomkvEpX — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

Delhi: A fire broke out in the endoscopy room of AIIMS. All people evacuated (Inside visuals) pic.twitter.com/3OdlpSRoLo — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: Rescue operation underway in AIIMS after a fire broke out in the endoscopy room. 8 fire tenders at the spot pic.twitter.com/HdTQbpuU7f — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

No Casualty in Delhi AIIMS Fire:

#UPDATE | Delhi: No casualty has been reported. The fire has been extinguished, says a fire official https://t.co/i80w56Ka8j pic.twitter.com/xKxk6oRVHL — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

The fire reportedly broke out in the endoscopy room of the building and all the patients were evacuated safely, adding no injury was reported. Images showing the endoscopy room, which was severely damaged by a fire, were circulating widely on social media. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Tent Godown in Jaunapur, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

These pictures clearly revealed the extent of the destruction, as all the equipment, files, tables, and other materials were visibly charred. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2023 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).