New Delhi, July 28: A fire broke out at a tent godown in Delhi’s Jaunapur, informed the fire officials on Friday adding that the fire is now under control. As soon as the information was received, 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire started at around 5.20 PM and was doused a few hours later, the Delhi Fire Service officials informed. Delhi Factory Fire Video: Major Blaze Erupts in Godown in Mayapuri, Fire Tenders On Site.

Fire Breaks out at Tent Godown in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire breaks out at a tent godown in Jaunapur. 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot. Fire brought under control, no casualties or injuries reported: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/HVod2Hg9xL — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2023

The officials further said that no casualties have been reported so far. “No casualties or injuries reported”, the officials said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The officials examining the incident spot and the extent of damage is also yet to be determined.

