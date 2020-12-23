New Delhi, December 23: Hot mix plants and stone crushers will remain shut till January 2, 2021 as part of measures to curb air pollution in the national capital, announced the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The order was issued on Wednesday, when Delhi's air quality index was recorded as "severe" for the second consecutive day. Delhi Air Pollution: Thick Layer of Fog Engulfs National Capital, Air Quality in 'Severe' Category.

"Hot mix plants and stone crushers shall remain closed all the time till Jan 2, 2021 in Delhi-NCR. Frequency of mechanised cleaning of roads and water sprinkling to be increased particularly on road stretches with high dust generation potential," the CPCB said in a statement.

The pollution control body also cited the celebrations of Christmas and New Year as likely factors which may impact the air quality. It ordered the enforcement bodies to strictly enforce the directions issued by the National Green Tribunal on use of firecrackers.

"Considering the likely increase in air pollution activities during Christmas and New Year celebrations, agencies must ensure compliance of Courts' and NGT's orders regarding banning of sale and use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR," the CPCB added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2020 10:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).