New Delhi, December 31: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi got the granthis of a gurudwara in the Karol Bagh area registered for the AAP government's recently announced monthly honorarium on Tuesday. During her visit, Atishi offered prayers at Sant Sujan Singh Maharaj Gurudwara in central Delhi.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that his party would launch a 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana' if it gets re-elected in Delhi, promising a monthly allowance of Rs 18,000 for Hindu temple priests and granthis of gurdwaras. Arvind Kejriwal Visits Marghat Wale Baba Temple Near Kashmiri Gate, Launches Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 (See Pics).

Atishi Visits Gurudwara in Karol Bagh

Watch: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi visits the Karol Bagh Gurudwara
— IANS (@ians_india) December 31, 2024

Delhi CM Conducts Registration for AAP Scheme

VIDEO | Delhi CM Atishi (@AtishiAAP) launches registration for 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana' at 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana'.
#DelhiNews
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 31, 2024

Kejriwal launched the scheme, registering the priest of Marghat Wale Baba temple near Kashmiri Gate ISBT here on Tuesday. Under the scheme, Kejriwal said all the Hindu temple priests and granthis will be paid a monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000 if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) returns to power in Delhi. Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana: AAP Will Give Temple, Gurdwara Priest INR 18,000 a Month if Returns to Power, Announces Arvind Kejriwal (Watch Video).

Kejriwal has said registration will also be done at other temples and gurdwaras across the city by the AAP workers.