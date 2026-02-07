ABUJA, Nigeria (DYEPKAZAH SHIBAYAN), February 7: Gunmen killed three villagers and abducted 11 people, including a Catholic priest, during a predawn attack in northwest Nigeria on Saturday, church officials said. The gunmen attacked the priest’s residence in the Kauru local government area of Kaduna state at about 3 a.m., Kaduna's Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan said in a notice that described the assault as “an act of invasion by a group of terrorists.”

The attack is the latest in a cycle of violence that has surged in the conflict-battered north of the country. More than 150 Christians were abducted from three churches in another part of Kaduna in January before being released this week while at least 160 people, mostly Muslims, were killed by Islamic extremists in Kwara state for refusing to be indoctrinated. Nigeria Children Abduction: 50 of 303 Schoolchildren Escape Captivity in Niger, Reunited With Their Families; 253 Students and 12 Teachers Still Held by Kidnappers.

Authorities didn't immediately provide details about the latest attack in Kaduna or about any rescue efforts. The Kaduna Catholic church called for prayers for the victims and the safe release of the hostages.

Northern Nigeria is in the grip of a complex security crisis featuring both Islamic militants and armed gangs kidnapping people for ransom — a challenge that President Bola Tinubu has struggled to address since he was elected in 2023 after promising to end the crisis. Nigeria Boat Capsize: At Least 25 Dead, 14 Missing After Overcrowded Canoe Capsizes in Yobe State; Rescue Operations Underway.

The armed groups were previously confined to regions farther north, but analysts say they have moved their operations south as military pressure and territorial competition among groups ramp up. In the past few months, Nigeria has been in the crosshairs of the U.S. government, which has accused the Nigerian government of not protecting Christians, although attacks affect both Christians and Muslims.

The accusation has resulted in a security partnership between both countries that has involved U.S. strikes targeting armed groups in Nigerian territories in December, as well as presence of a small team of American forces in Nigeria.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (AP). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2026 11:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).