New Delhi, June 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta may move into a government bungalow in north Delhi's Civil Lines, over 100 days after she assumed charge, officials said on Thursday.

A senior government official said that an allotment letter has been issued and the public works department (PWD) has started repair and renovation work at the property.

"We are carrying out some repair and renovation work, after which the chief minister will move in. The allotment letter has been issued," he told PTI.

Meanwhile, the PWD which allots bungalows to ministers and Delhi government's employees, has floated a tender to construct a camp office.

The estimated cost of the upgradation is Rs 47 lakh and the work is likely to be completed in 60 days, THE official added.

Previously, the former AAP chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was residing at 6 Flagstaff Road which is also located in Civil Lines. Most of the cabinet ministers in the new BJP government had already been allotted official residences in the city.

